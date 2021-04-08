Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,022 shares of company stock worth $15,099,965. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

