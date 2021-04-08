Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Noah as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Noah by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Noah by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Noah by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Noah by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOAH. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

