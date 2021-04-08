Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 22,100 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.