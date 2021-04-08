Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 41,800 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

