Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 211.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

