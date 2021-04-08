Canandaigua National Corp Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,451. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

