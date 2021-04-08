Canandaigua National Corp Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. 17,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

