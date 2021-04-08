Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

ETR:COK opened at €49.32 ($58.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

