Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$46.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock opened at C$29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.66. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 2.3244513 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.