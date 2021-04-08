Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.78

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 14639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

