Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

