Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

