Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.