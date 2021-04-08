Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.30 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TSE:CRDL opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

