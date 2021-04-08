Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.30 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TSE:CRDL opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit