Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Head to Head Contrast

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 5.41 $10.97 million $0.56 93.84 Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.18 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -46.06

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99% Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36%

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

