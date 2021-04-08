Cargojet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$204.54. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$103.23 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

