CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

KMX opened at $126.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

