Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

