Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after purchasing an additional 187,341 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $914.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

