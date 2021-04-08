Castle Price Tops $0.0012 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,844.44 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00453233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028703 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.95 or 0.04732941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,589,410 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

