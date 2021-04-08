Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

