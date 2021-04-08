Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$15.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.