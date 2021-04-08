CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

