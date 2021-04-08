C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Up 14.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)’s share price rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.