CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

