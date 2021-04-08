Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.29. 9,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 748,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

