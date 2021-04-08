Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.29. 9,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 748,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit