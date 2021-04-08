Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 12-Month High at $490.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 8502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CER. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £144.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.81.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.