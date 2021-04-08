Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PACK opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.