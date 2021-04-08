Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

