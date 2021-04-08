Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 17,078 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.