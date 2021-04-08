Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.