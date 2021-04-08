Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 8,139 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

