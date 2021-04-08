Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $507,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Shares of XYL opened at $105.94 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.