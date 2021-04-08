CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $57.45

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $59.50. CEVA shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,745.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.