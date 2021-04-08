Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

