Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.
In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
