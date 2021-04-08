Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 1,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $626.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.