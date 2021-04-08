Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHRRF. CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

