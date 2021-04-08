Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $185.51 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

