Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,460 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Apple by 287.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apple by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 90,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

