Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,554,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO opened at $48.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.