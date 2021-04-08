Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,146 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $32,043.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.