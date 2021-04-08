Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 316.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $288.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $296.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.68.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

