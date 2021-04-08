Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 283.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Unifi by 27.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

UFI stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $524.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.