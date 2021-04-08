Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64.

NYSE U opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

