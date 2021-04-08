Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Cloudera posted sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $919.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cloudera by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cloudera by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. 92,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,393. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

