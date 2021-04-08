Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Codexis worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Codexis by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Codexis by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

