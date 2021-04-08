Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $81.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,873,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

