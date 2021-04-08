Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $54.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.15 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,628. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

