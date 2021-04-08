Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $54.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.15 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTBI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,628. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
