Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

